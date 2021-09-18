Toni’s closing for good on Sept. 28

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - It’ may be the village of Winnebago’s number one gathering place, but after more than two decades of serving the community, Toni’s of Winnebago will be closing it’s doors permanently.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Toni’s will be serving it’s last delicious meals on Sept. 28th. The Elida St. eatery and bar has been in business for 23 years. There was no reason given for why Toni’s is closing.. but the post says it was a joy for the restaurant to be part of the Winnebago community.

