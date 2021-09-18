Advertisement

Football Frenzy Recap - Week 4

By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We are just about halfway through the regular season of high school football in the Stateline. Here are the scores and highlights from around the area.

NIC-10

FINAL: Hononegah 37, East 8

FINAL: Harlem 48, Freeport 0

FINAL: Boylan 40, Auburn 0

FINAL: Belvidere North 28, Belvidere 6

FINAL: Guilford 37, Jefferson 0

Big Northern

FINAL: #6 Byron, 7 Genoa-Kingston 3

FINAL: Stillman Valley 20, #10 Dixon 14

FINAL: North Boone 48, Rockford Christian 6

FINAL: Winnebago 35, Oregon 6

SAT: Lutheran @ Rock Falls

NUIC

FINAL: #1 Lena-Winslow 52, East Dubuque 0

FINAL: #10 Du-Pec 50, EPC 8

FINAL: Forreston 52, Dakota 6

FINAL: Galena 28, Stockton 14

8-Man

FINAL: South Beloit 50, Hiawatha 24

FINAL: Milledgeville 60, Blue Ridge 8

FINAL: River Ridge 1, Ashton-Franklin Center 0 (forfeit)

Other area schools

FINAL: Rochelle 35, Johnsburg 10

FINAL: Marengo 39, Harvard 0

FINAL: Metea Valey 29, DeKalb 22

FINAL: #6 Sycamore 42, Ottawa 6

FINAL: St. Bede 13, #9 Newman 7

FINAL: Sterling 49, Alleman 7

