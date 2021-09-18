Football Frenzy Recap - Week 4
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We are just about halfway through the regular season of high school football in the Stateline. Here are the scores and highlights from around the area.
NIC-10
FINAL: Hononegah 37, East 8
FINAL: Harlem 48, Freeport 0
FINAL: Boylan 40, Auburn 0
FINAL: Belvidere North 28, Belvidere 6
FINAL: Guilford 37, Jefferson 0
Big Northern
FINAL: #6 Byron, 7 Genoa-Kingston 3
FINAL: Stillman Valley 20, #10 Dixon 14
FINAL: North Boone 48, Rockford Christian 6
FINAL: Winnebago 35, Oregon 6
SAT: Lutheran @ Rock Falls
NUIC
FINAL: #1 Lena-Winslow 52, East Dubuque 0
FINAL: #10 Du-Pec 50, EPC 8
FINAL: Forreston 52, Dakota 6
FINAL: Galena 28, Stockton 14
8-Man
FINAL: South Beloit 50, Hiawatha 24
FINAL: Milledgeville 60, Blue Ridge 8
FINAL: River Ridge 1, Ashton-Franklin Center 0 (forfeit)
Other area schools
FINAL: Rochelle 35, Johnsburg 10
FINAL: Marengo 39, Harvard 0
FINAL: Metea Valey 29, DeKalb 22
FINAL: #6 Sycamore 42, Ottawa 6
FINAL: St. Bede 13, #9 Newman 7
FINAL: Sterling 49, Alleman 7
