Coaches Confessions with Tyler Hoffman

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Since 2017 Durand and Pecatonica have been on the gridiron together, the co-op has gone from the bottom of their conference to contender. This week we learned more about head coach Tyler Hoffman and how he made the program what it is today.

“We knew what we had coming up,” Hoffman said.

Four years ago Hoffman saw something special in Durand and Pecatonica. The two high school football teams both went winless the year prior, but he wasn’t concerned about the record, his focus was on the future.

“We thought that we had some kids from both Durand and Pec that we would put together a pretty decent run there for a couple of years,” Hoffman said.

In his first two years as head coach, the Rivermen won just four games. The group did not accomplish much in the win column but in Hoffman’s eyes, those teams set quite a tone.

“Those guys worked their tails off for so you know for me just coming in here just kind of building a brain and a program,” Hoffman said.

Coach Hoffman’s football brain started developing long before he took the job. He grew up in the area and even played for the team that feeds talent into the high school program.

“I think about the fourth or fifth grade they started letting me play and I’ll tell you what it’s been a blast ever since,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman played wide receiver in high school but says he was better known for his prowess on the court he eventually found his passion on the field.

“We’re coming up on almost 20 years of being around Friday night football in different forms or facets,” Hoffman said.

“He’s always been there for me he’s been my head coach since I can’t even remember,” Tyler’s son Hunter said.

Coach Hoffman says he has instilled a culture in the program. It’s something that rubs off on his players, two of which happen to be his sons.

“Both on the field and off the field he has incredibly impacted my life just becoming the man I am now he has every bit to do with that,” Hunter Hoffman said.

The four wins Hoffman tallied in his first two years are long behind him. Du-Pec won seven games in 2019 and made the playoffs with Hunter at the helm. In the shortened spring the rivermen went 4-2, and with a strong start on the ledger this season big things are on the horizon.

“We had the potential to be a good program and I like to think we’re building ourselves into that we’re still not quite where I would like us to be,” Tyler Hoffman said.

