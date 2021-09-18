Advertisement

Activists march in favor of “Freedom to Vote” Act

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some Rockford activists are making use of their freedom to pressure the president into make a move on the “Freedom to Vote” Act.

In August, Senate Republicans blocked debate on the “Freedom to Vote” Act, saying the bill would give the federal government excessive controls over state and local elections and increase voter fraud. But those at todays finish the job for the people day of action say the freedom to vote act is needed to stop the disenfranchisement of minority voters

“There’s all sorts of ways that they’ve been using like purging the voter rolls of people that just happen to have matching names in different states to see that people cant vote, eliminating the places where people can vote. Shortening the time period that people can vote. making it more difficult for people to register to vote,” Bob Babcock says.

