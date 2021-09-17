World War II Bomber tour is coming to Rockford this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re a fan of air and space and have nothing to do this weekend, you’re in luck. Flight fanatics in the Rockford area will have the chance to tour, and even fly in, one of World War Two’s most important aircrafts, the B-52 Bomber.

The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing its fully restored “Berlin Express” airplane to Rockford international airport. The public will be able to tour the plane from 2-5pm each day, from Friday through Sunday.

“World War two history aircraft, you don’t see many of them around, especially the bombers anymore. And this is a very unique experience for Rockford to have a B-25 as famous as this one is,” says Jeff Bonaguro, President of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Chapter 22.

The Association is also offering flights on the aircraft from 10am-1pm each day at a cost of 400 dollars per person.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.