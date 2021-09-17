Advertisement

World War II Bomber tour is coming to Rockford this weekend

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re a fan of air and space and have nothing to do this weekend, you’re in luck. Flight fanatics in the Rockford area will have the chance to tour, and even fly in, one of World War Two’s most important aircrafts, the B-52 Bomber.

The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing its fully restored “Berlin Express” airplane to Rockford international airport. The public will be able to tour the plane from 2-5pm each day, from Friday through Sunday.

“World War two history aircraft, you don’t see many of them around, especially the bombers anymore. And this is a very unique experience for Rockford to have a B-25 as famous as this one is,” says Jeff Bonaguro, President of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Chapter 22.

The Association is also offering flights on the aircraft from 10am-1pm each day at a cost of 400 dollars per person.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle rider died in a wreck on I-39/90 on Wednesday I-39/90.
Belvidere man killed in I-39 motorcycle crash
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford Police officer shot while in squad car, saved by ballistic vest
Six arrested, charged in downtown Rockford drug investigation
Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

“It isn’t about necessarily the race. We all race. That’s just icing on the cake.”
HOT ROD Drag Week brings revenue and Midwest communities to Byron
Brewington Oaks Apartments
Rockford Housing Authority meets to discuss Brewington Oaks
- clipped version
Rockford Housing Authority meet to discuss Brewington Oaks
Small business boom
Small business boom