Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast Friday evening at 15 mph and was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford Police officer shot while in squad car, saved by ballistic vest
Six arrested, charged in downtown Rockford drug investigation
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Woman killed in multiple vehicle crash in Marengo
Motorhome considered a total loss after fire Thursday morning
Motorhome considered a total loss after fire Thursday morning
A motorcycle rider died in a wreck on I-39/90 on Wednesday I-39/90.
Belvidere man killed in I-39 motorcycle crash

Latest News

Draven Webb is charged with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with a Lee County...
Dixon man charged in Lee County crash that killed two teens
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
France recalls its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in submarine deal backlash,...
France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over sub deal
The FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans.
FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans