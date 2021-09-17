Tracking two seasons within the next week as fall kicks off in five days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As a cold front moves through Northern Illinois Friday evening, another winning weekend summer-like weekend is ahead with lots of sunshine. However for all of you fall fans, you will like what’s coming up later in the week.

Friday’s high of 90 degrees marks the 32nd day of 90s for 2021 which is 11 days higher than normal. It also marks the 105th day of 2021 with a high of 80 degrees or more. While we do have a few more warmer days ahead of us here, the chances of us hitting 120 days of 80 degrees or higher (the all-time record) for September is a bit lower with this new forecast.

We had another 90° day Friday, marking the 32nd 90° day of 2021. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday you can expect lower humidity levels, a slight lake breeze and widespread sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-80s, seasonably mild for this time of the year. On Sunday when our winds will turn more southerly, we’ll see a slight uptick in the humidity and temperatures getting near 90 degrees once again.

A winner and seasonably warm day is ahead on Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Southerly winds will give us sunshine and temperatures near 90° with a bit more humidity. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Things will turn a bit more active at the beginning of next week with an approaching cold front that will squeeze out scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm later on Monday and into early Tuesday.

Most of Tuesday once the cold front moves through will see clearing skies and temperatures returning to more seasonable levels in the upper 70s. These will be the conditions to welcome Fall 2021 into the Stateline as well! On Wednesday and Thursday, expect temperatures near or slightly below normal with both days calling for lots of sunshine. Wednesday’s forecast high of 70 degrees may even be a bit conservative! There’s the fall weather many folks are looking for.

Summer weekend through the weekend then some cooler days after Monday's cold front. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After Saturday, expect humidity to creep up again through late Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

By next weekend, we’ll have temperatures return to near or slightly above 80 degrees on a few occasions. But on the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, don’t expect any big-time warmth after this weekend and expect temperatures overall near or slightly below normal going into the beginning of October.

Over the next two weeks, expect temperatures near or slightly below normal. This will only be temporary we think! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

