ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chances of showers and maybe a thunderstorm 3 - 8 PM with increasing clouds and highs in the middle to upper 80′s. Clearing tonight as we drop back down to the upper 50′s. Sunny tomorrow with a high in the low 80′s. Close to 90 on Sunday with more sunshine. Cooler by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.