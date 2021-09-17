Advertisement

Police investigating crash near N. Meridian Rd, and Task Bridge Rd. Friday

Police say two of the vehicles caught on fire.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s office and Illinois State Police are investigating a three vehicle crash near N. Meridian Rd. and Task Bridge Rd. Friday.

Police say two of the vehicles caught on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the fires in both vehicles quickly. No serious injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating the exact cause of the crash.

