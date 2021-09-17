Police investigating crash near N. Meridian Rd, and Task Bridge Rd. Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s office and Illinois State Police are investigating a three vehicle crash near N. Meridian Rd. and Task Bridge Rd. Friday.

Police say two of the vehicles caught on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the fires in both vehicles quickly. No serious injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating the exact cause of the crash.

