Advertisement

No charges filed against Rockford police officer in April shooting

Officer deemed to be acting in self-defense, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No criminal charges will be filed against a Rockford police officer after he shot a man in the thigh in April 2021.

Investigators say Jose Gonzalez Jr. was going 50 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone and when police pulled him over, he proceeded to run away from officers. According to Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley, when the officers caught up with Gonzalez, they said he was holding a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun in his right hand. Officer Owen McGuinness, fearing for his life, opened fire on Gonzalez, hitting him in the leg.

The five-month-long investigation included interviewing civilian witnesses and reviewing police transmissions from that night. Through these reviews, the State’s Attorney’s Office says it determined that Officer McGuiness acted out of self defense, fearing that Gonzalez would use the handgun he allegedly had in his hand.

According to Hanley, a criminal prosecution for aggravated battery with a firearm or a similar charge would require proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer McGuinness was not legally justified in using deadly force against Jose Gonzalez. In other words, a judge or jury would need to conclude that McGuinness did not reasonably believe that he was in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm from Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is currently facing charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Hanley says once Gonzalez’s criminal case is completed, he will release a more detailed memorandum explaining his decision.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford Police officer shot while in squad car, saved by ballistic vest
Six arrested, charged in downtown Rockford drug investigation
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Woman killed in multiple vehicle crash in Marengo
Motorhome considered a total loss after fire Thursday morning
Motorhome considered a total loss after fire Thursday morning
A motorcycle rider died in a wreck on I-39/90 on Wednesday I-39/90.
Belvidere man killed in I-39 motorcycle crash

Latest News

Police ask you avoid the are as the investigation continues
Shooting investigation Friday morning at intersection of Ogilby Rd. and Forsythia Dr.
NIC-10 Soccer
Insurance King
Brandon race car PKG
A Rockford police officer was shot by a stray bullet early Thursday morning.
Early morning shooting hits Rockford police officer in bulletproof vest