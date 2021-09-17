Minnesota man found guilty of cocaine, cannabis possession by Boone County Jury
Officials say the flow of narcotics from the Chicagoland area to points north and west along the Interstate is a continuing problem.
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Following a two-day trial, a Boone County jury found a 31-year-old Minnesota man guilty of Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.
Terrill Harris Jr. of Duluth, Minn. was found guilty of the charges from a July, 3 2020 incident where Harris drove from Chicago to Minnesota on I-90 in Boone County. Troopers stopped Harris for traffic violations when they smelled cannabis coming from his vehicle. They found 248 grams of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis.
Harris admitted the cocaine was his and he wanted to “make money” off the drugs when he returned home, which was worth around $25,000.
Harris faces anywhere between nine and 40 years in prison and he must serve 75% of the sentence. Harris will be sentenced by the Honorable Judge C. Robert Tobin on Nov. 10.
