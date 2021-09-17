Minnesota man found guilty of cocaine, cannabis possession by Boone County Jury

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Following a two-day trial, a Boone County jury found a 31-year-old Minnesota man guilty of Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Terrill Harris Jr. of Duluth, Minn. was found guilty of the charges from a July, 3 2020 incident where Harris drove from Chicago to Minnesota on I-90 in Boone County. Troopers stopped Harris for traffic violations when they smelled cannabis coming from his vehicle. They found 248 grams of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis.

Harris admitted the cocaine was his and he wanted to “make money” off the drugs when he returned home, which was worth around $25,000.

Harris faces anywhere between nine and 40 years in prison and he must serve 75% of the sentence. Harris will be sentenced by the Honorable Judge C. Robert Tobin on Nov. 10.

