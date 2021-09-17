Advertisement

Kroger kale recalled over listeria concerns

The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best by date of Sept. 18.
The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best by date of Sept. 18.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s an important recall: Kroger is recalling its 16-ounce Kroger bagged kale product due to a possible listeria contamination.

The company made the announcement Thursday.

The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best-by date of Sept. 18.

It was sold in stores across Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio, West Virginia, Alabama and South Carolina.

If consumed, listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in people.

So far, Kroger says they have not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of the product.

The company is urging customers to either throw out the kale bag or return it for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford Police officer shot while in squad car, saved by ballistic vest
Six arrested, charged in downtown Rockford drug investigation
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Woman killed in multiple vehicle crash in Marengo
Motorhome considered a total loss after fire Thursday morning
Motorhome considered a total loss after fire Thursday morning
A motorcycle rider died in a wreck on I-39/90 on Wednesday I-39/90.
Belvidere man killed in I-39 motorcycle crash

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley: Calls to China were `perfectly’ within scope of job
There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning,...
United Airlines experiencing nationwide system outage, reports say
Police ask you avoid the are as the investigation continues
Shooting investigation Friday morning at intersection of Ogilby Rd. and Forsythia Dr.