Janesville man killed in Rock County crash involving semi

When first responders arrived on scene, the GMC was fully engulfed in flames and the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.
Rock County Sheriff vehicle
Rock County Sheriff vehicle
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A 48-year-old Janesville man is dead after investigators say he collided with a semi tractor-trailer Friday morning.

It happened around 5:00 a.m. Sept. 17 on W. U.S. Highway 14 near N. Polzin Road in the Town of Janesville.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving westbound on West U.S. Highway 14 in a 1997 GMC Jimmy when he crossed the center line and hit the eastbound semi. When first responders arrived on scene, the GMC was fully engulfed in flames. The driver, who had been ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of semi, a 50-year-old Albany man, was not hurt in the crash.

West Highway 14 from N. CTH H to N. CTH F was shut down for more than three and a half hours while the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reconstructed the crash.

Investigators say they do not expect any charges or citations.

