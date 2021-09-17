Highlighting National Small Business Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Small businesses make up 99.6% of businesses in the state and cover 45% of state employment. As big as those percentages are, the pandemic has sidetracked a lot of them, and staying connected with one another has been a challenge.

One bright spark during the pandemic, and really for the last seven years, has been the Rockford based Facebook group, “Rockford Small Business Lunch Group,” founded by Dionna Stevens.

“Everyone gets time to talk about their business, any specials they have, any product, maybe events they have coming up, just kind of share anything they want about their business,” Stevens said.

It’s been a great way of allowing these businesses to network with each other, get involved with other stores, and help the grow the economy in the community. However, even though this group highlights small business, Donna urges everyone who can join, to join.

“Our group is open, it is a public Facebook group. So anyone can see what’s in the group, anyone can join. Our group is meant to connect small business owners with each other but also connect with customers who want to support small businesses. So if you’re a customer and like to give your dollars towards small businesses, definitely join our group.”

The group will be going back to meeting in person next week. every month they choose a different local restaurant for their meeting. which means great food, and great conversation.

A link to the Facebook group is available here.

