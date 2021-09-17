Dixon man charged in Lee County crash that killed two teens

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Dixon man is now facing charges in connection with a crash that killed two teens on April 10 in Lee County.

Draven Webb is charged with two counts of reckless homicide for the deaths of 14-year-olds Brecken Kooy and Caylee Krug of Dixon.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Webb was behind the wheel when hit a tree off Robbins Rd., south of Amboy Rd.

Kooy and Krug were passengers in the vehicle and died at the scene. Webb and another 14-year-old girl from Amboy were also injured in the crash.

If found guilty on both counts, Webb could spend up to 10 years in prison.

