Dixon man charged in Lee County crash that killed two teens

Draven Webb is charged with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with a Lee County crash that killed two teenagers.
Draven Webb is charged with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with a Lee County crash that killed two teenagers.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Dixon man is now facing charges in connection with a crash that killed two teens on April 10 in Lee County.

Draven Webb is charged with two counts of reckless homicide for the deaths of 14-year-olds Brecken Kooy and Caylee Krug of Dixon.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Webb was behind the wheel when hit a tree off Robbins Rd., south of Amboy Rd.

Kooy and Krug were passengers in the vehicle and died at the scene. Webb and another 14-year-old girl from Amboy were also injured in the crash.

If found guilty on both counts, Webb could spend up to 10 years in prison.

