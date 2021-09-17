Boylan, Belvidere boys’ soccer score big conference wins

ROCKFORD & BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - In key conference matches, Boylan beat undefeated Guilford, and Belvidere stunned East.

Boylan’s last conference loss came in 2019 to Guilford, and the Vikings almost repeated history. The two went back and forth all night, but neither team could put the ball in the net. After two 10 minute overtime periods, the match went to penalty kicks where Boylan won 5-4.

East and Belvidere entered the evening one game behind Boylan and Guilford for the top spot in the conference. The first half was quiet except for an Isaac Reveles goal to the Bucs up 1-0. Early in the second half East responded, Julios Davila scored twice to flip a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead. Ultimately, Belvidere stunned the E-Rabs by scoring twice in the final 15-minutes of the match.

Boylan and Belvidere will play non-conference matches this weekend, while East and Guilford are off until next Tuesday.

