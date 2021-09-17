Advertisement

Big cats at National Zoo test positive for COVID

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - All the lions and tigers at the National Zoo have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The big cats – six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers – are being treated with medication and are under close observation, according to the zoo’s website.

Animal keepers became suspicious last weekend when they observed decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing and lethargy in several of the animals.

The zoo investigated but hasn’t been able to pinpoint the source of the infection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the use of a vaccine made specifically for zoo animals. The first round of inoculations for susceptible species will be made available in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford Police officer shot while in squad car, saved by ballistic vest
Six arrested, charged in downtown Rockford drug investigation
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Woman killed in multiple vehicle crash in Marengo
Motorhome considered a total loss after fire Thursday morning
Motorhome considered a total loss after fire Thursday morning
A motorcycle rider died in a wreck on I-39/90 on Wednesday I-39/90.
Belvidere man killed in I-39 motorcycle crash

Latest News

An Afghan inspects the damage at the Ahmadi family house in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept....
Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error
A weekend pro-Trump Capitol rally is raising security concerns after a DHS memo warned about...
DC on high alert for potential violence from Capitol rally
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan
President Joe Biden welcomed world leaders to a virtual climate summit on Friday.
Biden, world leaders push climate action, vow methane cuts
The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
U.S. Marshals investigate handcuffed man hit in the face during arrest