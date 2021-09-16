Woodman’s picks up naming rights to new Janesville conference center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Woodman’s Market has secured the naming rights for Janesville’s forthcoming indoor athletic and conference center. Friends of the Indoor Sports Complex (FISC) made the announcement Thursday morning, noting that the grocery chain has pledged to donate $2 million for the naming rights.

The organization did not reveal what the exact name of the facility would be.

“The opportunity to support the youth in our community while driving sports tourism and convention business to the area is great for the whole city, and we’re very happy to be involved with the project,” Woodman’s President Clint Woodman said.

While Woodman’s gets to name the building itself, naming rights for primary rink inside the facility will go to MercyHealth. The hospital will donate $1.25 million for those naming rights and has agreed to serve as the exclusive provider of medical facilities at the center.

The main rink at the conference center is designed to hold 1,600 people.

An additional half-million dollars will be given by the Kennedy Family Foundation to sponsor the complex’s 20,000 square foot flex space, which is intended to be the largest meeting space in the city. Developers expect will attract larger conventions and trade shows during the week and sporting events on the weekends.

The total of the three donations, $3.75 million, is more than half of the $7 million FISC hopes to raise to help support the conference center.

“This is step one. We have secured all but one of the major donors needed to move this exciting project forward and will begin working to secure other major donors over the next two months,” Rebout said.

FISC noted it plans to announce more donors in late October.

