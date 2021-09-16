Advertisement

Woman killed in multiple vehicle crash in Marengo

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old Woodstock woman has died following a four-vehicle crash in unincorporated Marengo on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, members of McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Marengo Police Department, McHenry County Conservation District Police Department, Marengo Fire Protection District, Huntley Fire Protection District and Woodstock Fire Protection District responded to a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and three other vehicles.

During the investigation, it was determined that a 2014 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer was being driven by a 47-year-old Joliet man going south on Illinois Route 23 heading towards the intersection at River Road.

It was at that time a 2008 Pontiac G6, being driven by the 25-year-old Woodstock woman failed to yield and pulled out into the intersection causing the semi to crash into the driver’s side.

A 2014 Nissan Rogue, driven by a 63-year-old Marengo woman with her 18-year-old passenger, and a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 27-year-old Harvard man, were driving north on Illinois Route 23 at the same intersection, and subsequently crashed into the semi and Pontiac as they were coming to rest.

The driver of the Pontiac was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was transported to Northwestern Huntley Hospital with minor injuries. The driver and passenger of the Nissan along with the driver of the Kenworth were treated and released at the scene. Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle rider died in a wreck on I-39/90 on Wednesday I-39/90.
Belvidere man killed in I-39 motorcycle crash
Six arrested, charged in downtown Rockford drug investigation
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Contario Sevion, 17, was shot and killed at work at a Memphis Five Guys restaurant.
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin

Latest News

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 during a...
Investigation requested into any mistreatment at Fort McCoy
17th Judicial Circuit Court launches eviction mediation program
Woodman’s picks up naming rights to new Janesville conference center
Motorhome considered a total loss after fire Thursday morning
Motorhome considered a total loss after fire Thursday morning