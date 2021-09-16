Woman killed in multiple vehicle crash in Marengo

MARENGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old Woodstock woman has died following a four-vehicle crash in unincorporated Marengo on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, members of McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Marengo Police Department, McHenry County Conservation District Police Department, Marengo Fire Protection District, Huntley Fire Protection District and Woodstock Fire Protection District responded to a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and three other vehicles.

During the investigation, it was determined that a 2014 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer was being driven by a 47-year-old Joliet man going south on Illinois Route 23 heading towards the intersection at River Road.

It was at that time a 2008 Pontiac G6, being driven by the 25-year-old Woodstock woman failed to yield and pulled out into the intersection causing the semi to crash into the driver’s side.

A 2014 Nissan Rogue, driven by a 63-year-old Marengo woman with her 18-year-old passenger, and a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 27-year-old Harvard man, were driving north on Illinois Route 23 at the same intersection, and subsequently crashed into the semi and Pontiac as they were coming to rest.

The driver of the Pontiac was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was transported to Northwestern Huntley Hospital with minor injuries. The driver and passenger of the Nissan along with the driver of the Kenworth were treated and released at the scene. Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor to the crash.

