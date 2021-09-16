Advertisement

Stroll on State’s Dasher Dash 5K to return in person this year

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At a news conference Thursday, the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announces the Dasher Dask 5K is returning in-person after the event went virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19.

It will take place on Saturday, November 27 at Noon. This is also the day of Stroll on State in downtown Rockford.

The race will take place on a new course that will move through the heart of Stroll on State. Officials say the new route will allow runners and spectators a sneak peek of the festival grounds decorated for the holidays.

Also new for 2021 is a post-race party. Once runners cross the finish line, the party will be held at Davis Park. Awards for top overall, top masters and first through third place in each age group along with finisher medals for each participant will be awarded.

Registration is open now and is $35 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Registration closes on Thursday, November 25 at 11:59 p.m. You can register by clicking here.

