Rockford Housing Authority meets to discuss Brewington Oaks

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Demolition is already underway at Brewington Oaks, but it will take a couple of months until the towers come down. Meanwhile, Rockford Housing Authority is looking towards the redevelopment of the land.

The authority claims they want the community’s input for the redevelopment plans.

“We will not move without having that community engagement. even prior to that we want to make sure that the board is well aware of the demo and its progress. so we’re allowing the demolition to happen at the same time we’re looking forward to the possible redevelopment area,” says Owen Carter, Rockford Housing Authority’s Director of Housing Operations.

They want to ensure the demolition goes smoothly while they consider the potential proposals. Leaders says they want to work with the surrounding Rockford neighborhoods on coming up with ideas, but also hope to encompass the Rock River within the plan.

