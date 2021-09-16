Region 1 ICU beds continue to dwindle as COVID-19 cases increase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are only 18 ICU beds available out of a possible 175. In total, 3 of the 11 regions in Illinois have less than 20 ICU beds available, including region 1.

Region 5 has zero ICU beds out of 94 and region 4 only has 17 beds out of 110 possible beds. State health officials say most of the COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Illinois have not received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials have warned that an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations could hamper their ability to treat other patients with severe illnesses.

