Motorhome considered a total loss after fire Thursday morning

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A motorhome is deemed a total loss after being engulfed in flames Thursday morning, also catching the nearby house on fire.

Just before 1 a.m., Rockford Fire responded to a call for a motorhome on fire in the 300 block of Collins Street. Rockford fire arrived on scene and saw heavy flames covering the exterior of the motorhome, and had moved to the residence as well. Rockford Fire found fire in many rooms inside the residence. The fire was brought under control in a half hour. The residence was saved but the motorhome was deemed a total loss.

The residents had evacuated the home prior to the fire department’s arrival. No injuries to civilians or firefighters has been reported.

