Hotter, more humid Friday ahead of late storm chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our award winning stretch of weather continues in the Stateline, with the area having recorded another high temperature of 85° or higher for a whopping 67th time in 2021. It’s also the 104th time this year with highs of 80° or above, just 16 away from the all-time record of 120 days set back in 1939.

The warmth continues its residence Friday, though humidity will be noticeably more present compared to the past several days. Sunshine is to dominate at the day’s open, though clouds will begin to overspread the area by midday or shortly thereafter.

The approach of a cold front later in the afternoon will bring the area our first rain chances of the week, though they’re hardly a slam dunk. Widely scattered showers and storms appear a decent bet to enter the Stateline late in the afternoon.

At this juncture, most projections have these showers and storms out of the area by the time Friday evening’s football games commence, though all it would take is for these storms to slow down by an hour or two to have impacts on the action.

Whether we get storms or not here is far from a slam dunk, considering we remain in a substantial drought, and models often over-forecast rainfall during remarkably dry patterns. One thing’s for sure, though, and that’s that severe weather is extremely unlikely with any of these storms.

Sunshine returns for us Saturday as winds shift easterly, resulting in slightly lower temperatures and much lower humidity.

Winds quickly shift back to the south again Sunday, spelling humidity’s return. This time, however, it appears as though unseasonable warmth and humidity will be around for a multi-day stay.

Come Monday night and Tuesday, a much stronger cold front approaches, bringing better chances for showers and storms. That said, there just aren’t any indications of any widespread soaking rains in the cards over the coming week, meaning our already ominous drought situation’s only likely to worsen. As of Thursday, Rockford’s more than 13 inches below normal in the rainfall department.

Just about the entire area's under a Moderate Drought, with Severe Drought beginning to show up again just to our east. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

