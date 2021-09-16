Hot Rod Drag Week to make stop in Byron

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Four cities in five days to find the fastest street car in America, Hot Rod Drag Week makes a pit stop in Byron, where fans are known for turning out.

“Byron had the largest crowd so far to date ever in drag week for spectator turnout,” Byron Dragway owner Bryant Vangsness said.

Burning rubber and roaring engines return to the Byron Thursday, September 16.

“It brings a lot of people to the community,” Vangsness said. “They get to see what it’s like in the midwest, these racers are from all over the U.S.”

Hundreds of cars will speed down the drag strip, the goal is to be named the fastest streetcar in the country.

“We have teams who have never competed in drag week, we have husband and wife racing together, we have father and son,” Motorsports reporter Amanda Busick said. “It’s kind of like a drag race meets an endurance race.”

The week starts and ends in Martin Michigan. Each crew will drive the same competition car to every stop, it’s thousands of miles when it’s all said and done, Busick says it requires a fast and durable vehicle.

“While you think being the fastest down the drag strip is the key it is not it is surviving that thousand-mile-plus journey,” Busick said.

Engines start revving at 8 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. Vangsness says it’s something everyone can enjoy.

“The neat thing is the character with some of the unique cars, and some of the things people have done to them some of the designs,” Vangsness said. “It’s probably one of the best events we have at the track, it’s just one you don’t want to miss.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.