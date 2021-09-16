Families remember lost loved ones at annual homicide victim memorial service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Honoring those gone too soon, the 17th annual Carol McFeggan homicide victim memorial service gave families and friends the opportunity to remember a loved one they lost to violence.

One mother says she’s still fighting for justice for her son who was killed eight years ago. The Zackery family has never missed the event since the death of their loved one Shaquille Zackery. They say over the years they’ve gotten to know other families at the memorial who relate to what they are going through.

We asked eight-year-old Rayunique Zackery what she would be doing with her dad if he was still here, she said they’d be having fun. She was just eight months old when she lost her father Shaquille, the victim of a murder that remains unsolved. Now all Rayunique has is photos to remember him.

“My son was a good kid,” said Innette Zackery, the mother of Shaquille. “He enjoyed life, liked basketball.”

The Zackery family and countless others gather at the Carol McFeggan homicide victims memorial for the same reason - to keep the memories of their loved ones alive.

“We promise to never forget, we will say their names now and forever,” said J. Hanley, Winnebago County State Attorney General.

The event started with short speeches from local leaders before each victims name was read aloud. One by one, families and friends lit candles in honor of their lost loved one. For some it was too much to bear.

“They’re in a group that nobody asked to be a part of and we want them to know that their family member did matter,” said Teresa Lazzerini, Winnebago County Victim Service Provider.

Some families have closure on what happened to their loved one but for the Zackery family, they won’t stop until justice is served.

“There’s no such thing as a cold case, it’s cold hearted people that don’t talk and I’ll keep saying that as long as I have breath in me,” said Innette Zackery.

Innette Zackery says the group of people that gather each year are more like a second family and after not seeing them last year due to COVID, she was overjoyed to see everyone again.

While the community honored those who were lost tonight, there are support groups that meet monthly to talk about the difficult journey each family has to face when losing a loved one.

