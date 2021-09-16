Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a Hispanic Heritage Luncheon

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - This Thursday the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce brought people together using one of the most affective techniques out there, free food.

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month the Chamber hosted a luncheon, honoring the five Latin American countries that gained their independence from Spain. With Mexico, Chile and Belize celebrating their countries’ independence five days apart, the chamber brought these cultures to the dinner table, to help remind people that America is a melting pot.

“Everybody celebrates culture even if they don’t realize it or not. It’s by eating. Everybody’s always eating tacos, everybody’s always eating something. People are celebrating Cinco de Mayo or celebrating something. One way or another, we’re celebrating one form or another. It’s just nice when the community and everybody gets along and finds a reason to celebrate and be together,” said Daniel Arevalo, a guest speaker at the event.

