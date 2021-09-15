Symphony Maple Crest, Heartland Hospice host VetsRoll lunch

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Drive-thru lunches have become an important way for organizations to raise fund during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Symphony Maple Crest and Heartland Hospice teamed up to host a hot dog and brat drive-thru on Wednesday. This is the second year the two have partnered to raise money for VetsRoll, which sends two veterans to Washington DC.

Last year’s event covered the travel expenses. Organizers say the VetsRoll trip is a great way to honor those who have served.

Marc Bright says, “Those World War II vets are well into their 90s now. So, it’s becoming a little more difficult so you have to break it down a little bit further. But, Mark Finnagan, the founder of VetsRoll, is working on that and still fills his buses all the way to Washington D.C. So we’re proud to be active in that area.”

