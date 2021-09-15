Advertisement

Symphony Maple Crest, Heartland Hospice host VetsRoll lunch

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Drive-thru lunches have become an important way for organizations to raise fund during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Symphony Maple Crest and Heartland Hospice teamed up to host a hot dog and brat drive-thru on Wednesday. This is the second year the two have partnered to raise money for VetsRoll, which sends two veterans to Washington DC.

Last year’s event covered the travel expenses. Organizers say the VetsRoll trip is a great way to honor those who have served.

Marc Bright says, “Those World War II vets are well into their 90s now. So, it’s becoming a little more difficult so you have to break it down a little bit further. But, Mark Finnagan, the founder of VetsRoll, is working on that and still fills his buses all the way to Washington D.C. So we’re proud to be active in that area.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.
Sheriff: Ogle County toddler died in self-inflicted shooting
Winnebago County Coroner locked out of office, denied access to building
Rockford Police Officer arrested for alleged domestic battery
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Greta talks with 23 News
Biden to discuss spending plan with key senators, Greta Van Susteran shares input
Greta talks with 23 News
Biden to discuss spending plan with key senators
VetsRoll Lunch
Symphony Maple Crest, Heartland Hospice host VetsRoll lunch
Six arrested, charged in downtown Rockford drug investigation