Six arrested, charged in downtown Rockford drug investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department says it has received many complaints about drug dealing occurring in downtown Rockford near the 600 block of E. State Street. Because of that, the department has posted more officers in that area in the recent past.

Detectives from the Rockford Police Narcotics Unit conducted an enforcement detail in the area with uniformed officers assisting on Tuesday. Police say two vehicles were seized with officers at the scene recovering crack cocaine, cannabis and U.S. currency. These are the six people that face charges:

Christopher Persaud, 39, possession of crack cocaine

Marcus Brint, 53, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance

Freddie Dismuke, 58, warrant for failure to appear (aggravated battery)

Michael Ward, 29, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of cannabis

Darius Crayton, 32, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jaron Burden, 34, illegal transportation of alcohol

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.