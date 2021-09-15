Rockford has burger access, but not burger quality survey says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s one of the most popular foods on the planet, but did you know it has a whole day dedicated to it? With National Cheeseburger Day around the corner, LawnLove took a look at 2021′s Best Cities for Burger Fans, and cities in Illinois were all over the place in the rankings.

Out of the 197 cities that were ranked, Rockford finished in the bottom 30 with a dismal rank of 170. Chicago on the other hand was pretty dominant in the burger rankings, coming in at fourth in the nation.

Other ranked cities in the state included:

Naperville: 118

Joliet: 177

Aurora: 180

The rankings were determined by calculating the access rank, that is how easy it is to get a burger in the area, and the quality rank. Even though Rockford sits towards the bottom of the final list, it did come in at 92nd on the access ranks, meaning it’s pretty easy to get a burger in the city.

So for all the burger fans planning on celebrating the holiday, if you get a bad burger, just give it a little pickle and it will cheer up in no time.

