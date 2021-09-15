Advertisement

Looking for extra cash? Illinois will give you $4,000 for buying an electric car

EV charging stations
EV charging stations(WVIR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - As Gov. J.B Pritzker signs Illinois’ new Clean Energy Bill into law Wednesday in Chicago, part of the law includes a $4,000 rebate for state residents to buy an electric vehicle.

By 2030, Pritzker wants to see one million electric vehicles on the road.

The federal government also offers a $7,500 tax credit for purchasers of electric vehicles, excluding those manufactured by Tesla and GM. The plan also provides an 80 percent discount on the installation of both residential and commercial EV charging stations.

The new law comes at President Joe Biden is pushing for the United States to reach net-zero carbon emissions before 2050.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.
Sheriff: Ogle County toddler died in self-inflicted shooting
Winnebago County Coroner locked out of office, denied access to building
Rockford Police Officer arrested for alleged domestic battery
Residents and redevelopers looking to revitalize the area when demolition is done.
Brewington Oaks neighbors happy to see it go

Latest News

The 20-year-old said she had been working at the shop for about a month at the time and didn’t...
Subway worker: Franchise owner suspended her after robbery
A motorcycle rider died in a wreck on I-39/90 on Wednesday I-39/90.
Belvidere man killed in I-39 motorcycle crash
Crash was determined to be a single vehicle incident
Man suffers life-threatening injuries from early morning motorcycle crash
NIU
Huskies head to big house for weekend duel with #25 Michigan