Looking for extra cash? Illinois will give you $4,000 for buying an electric car

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - As Gov. J.B Pritzker signs Illinois’ new Clean Energy Bill into law Wednesday in Chicago, part of the law includes a $4,000 rebate for state residents to buy an electric vehicle.

By 2030, Pritzker wants to see one million electric vehicles on the road.

The federal government also offers a $7,500 tax credit for purchasers of electric vehicles, excluding those manufactured by Tesla and GM. The plan also provides an 80 percent discount on the installation of both residential and commercial EV charging stations.

The new law comes at President Joe Biden is pushing for the United States to reach net-zero carbon emissions before 2050.

