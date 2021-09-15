Illinois Film Office Director visits RVC, previews Mosaic World Film Festival

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mosaic World Film Festival shines a spotlight on more than 80 movies September 17-19 at the Nordlof Center, including this year’s feature award winner “All These Sons” directed by Rock Valley College Alum Bing Liu and Joshua Altman.

To mark this occasion, students at Rock Valley College welcomed Peter Hawley, the Director of the Illinois Film Office. Hawley talked with students about the growing film industry here in Illinois. He says Illinois is a destination for new TV shows and film productions, like Rockford’s own “Mind the Gap.”

“All These Sons” is the second collaboration for the Rockford residents since “Mind the Gap.” The story focuses on three young men in Rockford who bond through skateboarding to escape their turbulent home lives.

