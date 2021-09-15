Huskies head to big house for weekend duel with #25 Michigan

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - After a back-and-forth brawl with Wyoming last week, NIU is in for another fight on the road at Michigan.

The Huskies did compete in their home opener against the Cowboys. At one point NIU trailed by 26 points in the second half but outscored Wyoming 21-8 in the fourth. The Cowboys scored a late touchdown to sneak out of DeKalb.

Now NIU turns attention to the Wolverines who just snuck into the top 25 in the latest AP poll.

“They built their team the right way and it’s one we can certainly emulate,” head coach Thomas Hammock said, “I worked for Jim Harbaugh’s brother for five years so I know the DNA of the Harbaugh family. It’s very physical, demanding, and that’s going to stress you out in all three phases so we have a big challenge.

