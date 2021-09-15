Guilford boys’ soccer beats Jefferson in key NIC-10 match

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two of the top 5 teams in the NIC-10 dueled on the pitch, Guilford topped Jefferson 4-1.

The first half was full of scoring chances, but both goaltenders played well. Juan Grajales for Jefferson and Daniel Angeles from Guilford made multiple saves to keep the game scoreless.

Late in the first half, Efrain Rivas broke the tie by beating Grajales off a rebound in front of the net. Guilford rode the 1-0 lead into the halftime break. It was in the second when they took over. Brayan Cuevas scored on a free-kick to make it 2-0 and it would be all they needed.

Next up for the Vikings is a key matchup next Thursday against Boylan.

Jefferson has the weekend off and will regroup with a non-conference match Monday against Marian Central Catholic.

