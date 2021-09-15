Advertisement

Guilford boys’ soccer beats Jefferson in key NIC-10 match

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two of the top 5 teams in the NIC-10 dueled on the pitch, Guilford topped Jefferson 4-1.

The first half was full of scoring chances, but both goaltenders played well. Juan Grajales for Jefferson and Daniel Angeles from Guilford made multiple saves to keep the game scoreless.

Late in the first half, Efrain Rivas broke the tie by beating Grajales off a rebound in front of the net. Guilford rode the 1-0 lead into the halftime break. It was in the second when they took over. Brayan Cuevas scored on a free-kick to make it 2-0 and it would be all they needed.

Next up for the Vikings is a key matchup next Thursday against Boylan.

Jefferson has the weekend off and will regroup with a non-conference match Monday against Marian Central Catholic.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.
Sheriff: Ogle County toddler died in self-inflicted shooting
14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
One person injured in shooting at New Milford bar
Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigating serious motorcycle accident
Residents and redevelopers looking to revitalize the area when demolition is done.
Brewington Oaks neighbors happy to see it go
Winnebago County Coroner locked out of office, denied access to building

Latest News

Huskies head to big house for weekend duel with #25 Michigan
Standouts were Dakota’s Abi Schlueter and Pearl City’s Savanah Brandt, both outside hitters...
Dakota volleyball dominates in two sets
Hononegah’s Cade Bastian (40) and Jack Kitzman (39) were the top players for the Indians while...
Boylan golf defeats Hononegah by 10 strokes
No. 1: Genoa-Kingston’s Ethan Wilnau finds his space on the outside. You know he’s fast when a...
Haley’s Top 5 Plays of the Week: week 3