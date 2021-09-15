Biden to discuss spending plan with key senators, Greta Van Susteran shares input

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - President Joe Biden Wednesday meets with the two most moderate Democratic senators to discuss the 43.5 trillion spending bill that’s backed by the White House.

West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Krysten Sinema may be the key senators to tip the scales on whether or not the wide-ranging spending and tax bill passes.

They are expected to meet separately with the President in Washington. The legislation is opposed by Republicans. It aims to supplement the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill and would focus on education, child care and climate-related manners.

23 News spoke with Full Court Press host Greta Van Susteran about the prospects of this bill passing under a razor thing Democratic majority.

Van Susteran says, “In the Senate, the eyes are on two moderate democratic Senators and in the House it’s on the very far left members of the house who can create a problem. Now President Biden wants them on board, those two Democrats on board to vote for it. Because if they don’t vote for the $3.5 trillion when it gets back to the Senate, it’s dead.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.