Belvidere man killed in I-39 motorcycle crash

Officials say the crash resulted in the death of a 42-year-old Belvidere man.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has confirmed a motorcycle rider died in a rush hour wreck Wednesday morning at an I-39/90 interchange in Janesville.

According to an initial release, witnesses told investigators the rider was heading north around 8 a.m. and went to exit onto Hwy. 14. After starting to exit, the rider reportedly swerved back towards the interstate, seemingly intending to stay on I-39/90, and struck a crash barrier while switching lanes.

The rider lost control of the vehicle and wrecked, witnesses said. Officials say the crash resulted in the death of a 42-year-old Belvidere man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

