Advertisement

17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash

By Action News 5 Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A teenager was shot and killed in Memphis Tuesday night while taking out the trash at work, his family says.

Action News 5 is reporting the family identified the 17-year-old as Contario Sevion and say he had a baby on the way.

According to police, the shooting happened at Five Guys just before 1 a.m.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sevion’s grandmother, Carmen Sevion, says they’re piecing evidence together because they haven’t heard from detectives yet.

“We just want justice for our baby, that’s all,” Carmen Sevion said.

Police say two people were detained and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.
Sheriff: Ogle County toddler died in self-inflicted shooting
Winnebago County Coroner locked out of office, denied access to building
Rockford Police Officer arrested for alleged domestic battery
Residents and redevelopers looking to revitalize the area when demolition is done.
Brewington Oaks neighbors happy to see it go

Latest News

United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
Simone Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends interactions with China after revelations in new Bob Woodward book
Simone Biles was among gymnasts calling out what they said was a systemic failure to protect...
Olympic gymnasts fault failings in Larry Nassar abuse case
EV charging stations
Looking for extra cash? Illinois will give you $4,000 for buying an electric car