Winnebago County Coroner locked out of office, denied access to building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz will not be allowed back in his office or have access to his official email account, after County Board Chairperson Joe Chiarelli takes action against the embattled elected official.

This comes days after the County Board approved a resolution asking Hintz to resign or go on leave pending the outcome of the criminal trial.

According to Chiarelli, Hintz can through the County Clerk’s office to do any personal business he may have with the county other than his coroner’s duties. Chiarelli says the board consulted with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney and sheriff’s office before taking this action.

The board chair says county leaders are in the process of stabilizing and protecting the integrity of the office and its employees. Chiarelli says they have a duty to the citizens of Winnebago County and the families with loved ones coming through the coroner’s office.

