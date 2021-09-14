Advertisement

Violent crimes increasing in the Forest City

Shots-fired calls were up 29% from January to July
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara shared crime statistics in Rockford are trending in the wrong direction.

Police report 1,518 violent crimes so far this year compared to 1,441 in 2020. Shots-fired calls were up 29% from January to July. Mcnamara says Rockford police have recovered 308 guns this year alone.

“This has been an accumulation of a number of things. One, many of the programs are back in place for youth. Number two, our police department has really been targeted on our most violent offenders while simultaneously putting an emphasis on engaging our community on every opportunity.” McNamara says.

Mcnamara also spoke about driving on Rockford streets, in particular on broadway. 30 speeding tickets were recently given out. Broadway is a 35 mph zone. He says speeds were up to 75 mph.

