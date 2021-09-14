Shipping companies prepare for holiday shipping struggles

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Holiday shopping across the United States is expected to start earlier than ever this year, and that’s probably a good thing. Experts predict a major shopping jam. The culprit? Online orders.

“They’re trying to get a jump on Christmas,” said Larry Hinkle who owns Postal Shoppe in Rockford. “Buy the gifts early, so they can get there on time for Christmas day.”

He said he’s had a line out out the door nearly every day for the past month.

“Parents and grandparents are starting to come in here and already mentioned about how they’re having trouble getting some of their toys and they’re trying to purchase their stuff early,” said Hinkle.

He said customers always anticipate holiday shopping jams, but now they’re worried about shortages. Even shipping supplies like bubble wrap are hard to come by.

“We’ll be getting our box order in about the beginning to middle of October, to make sure we have critical items to make it through Christmas,” said Hinkle.

The problem is not just limited to small companies like Hinkle’s. Major online stores expect another holiday season. Amazon expects to add more than 125,000 jobs in the next month.

“We’re excited to announce that we will be hiring over 125 thousand great jobs in our United States fulfillment and transportation networks today,” said Amazon Vice President of Operations Dave Bozeman.

Hinkle said his business is prepared to ship more gifts over a longer period of time this year.

“We will plan ahead of time, and we’ll be prepared for the Christmas rush,” said Hinkle.

Hinkle advises everyone to get their shopping and shipping done early. Then you do not have to worry about your gift arriving on time.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.