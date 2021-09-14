Sharply cooler, yet seasonable air returns to the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Big changes have arrived in the Stateline, and air conditioners are getting a much awaited break. Earlier Tuesday, temperatures reached the 85° mark in Rockford for a fourth consecutive day and the 66th time overall in 2021.

We're inching closer and closer to the all-time record of most 80s in a calendar year. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That was before a strong cold front barreled through the area, sending gusty northwesterly winds into our area and sending temperatures careening downward. By early Tuesday evening, temperatures were down into the upper 60s to lower 70s, more than ten degrees off our afternoon highs and similarly cooler than we were 24 hours ago.

Temperatures are well below where they were 24 hours ago. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Bright sunshine’s set to dominate the next two days as high pressure drifts into the nation’s midsection. Northerly winds are to blow Wednesday, thus restricting warming some despite the nearly unlimited sun. Temperatures are to top out in the upper 70s, still a few degrees above September 15 normal levels.

Sunshine will dominate from start to finish on Wednesday. Northerly winds will keep temperatures in the 70s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Thursday, we’ll expect things to warm up as winds shift back to the south on the back side of the high pressure system that will be shifting eastward. Temperatures are to rise into the middle 80s, though humidity levels are to remain in check, at least for the time being.

Sunshine will dominate again on Thursday. Southerly winds are going to send temperatures back into the 80s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the southerly flow strengthens Friday and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico streams northward, the air will take on a considerably more muggy feel. From Friday through next Tuesday, temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s daily, and while humidity’s not likely to get completely out of hand, it’ll certainly be more than enough to force us to turn on the A/C once again.

Humidity's break is to be a brief one, as hotter, more humid air is on track to arrive toward the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If outdoor plans are in the cards on any of the next several days, sunscreen’s use is urged! Though we reach the midway point of September Wednesday, the sun’s rays still pack a punch. Without proper protection, sunburn can still occur in less than a half hour for those with lighter complexions.

Even though Wednesday marks the midway point of September, the sun's still strong enough to burn! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

