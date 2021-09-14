Advertisement

The safest cities in Illinois: Chicago ranks low, Rockford ranks lower

Rockford ranks near the bottom of the list, according to the Safewise study.
Rockford Police respond to a shooting
Rockford Police respond to a shooting(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a study published by the SafeWise, most spots in the Stateline do not crack the top 50 safest cities in Illinois. However, Roscoe is the only spot to do just that, coming in ranked #38 out of the top 50.

Out of the 265 cities on the list, Rockford ranked 248th, making it the highest populated city in the bottom 20. Although this is the lowest ranked city in the region, it doesn’t mean the other regional cities ranked high. The highest rated city in the area was achieved by Belvidere, boasting a rank of 116.

Here are some of the rankings for other cities in our region:

  • Belvidere: 116
  • Rochelle: 127
  • Elgin: 131
  • Rockton: 157
  • South Beloit: 171
  • Loves Park: 173
  • Dixon: 176
  • Freeport: 194
  • DeKalb: 238

For reference, Chicago ranked #242 on the list.

Safewise put this list together from FBI Crime data. They calculated the crime rates for every city in the state that met their population threshold, based on the state’s median population.

When looking at the state as a whole, Safewise noted that Illinois residents were some of the most concerned people in the country this year. The state placed second highest nationwide for high daily concern and concern over violent crime, just behind New York.

According to the study, 8 in 10 people in the state are worried about daily gun violence and 64 percent of residents said they felt a daily concern for their safety.

Illinois violent crime rate is 4.1 per 1000 people. This is .4 more than the nationwide average, which sits at 3.7 per 1000 people.

If you would like to know where your city ranks on the list, the study can be found here.

