Rockford Police SCOPE officers make string of arrests Friday night involving a loaded handgun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police SCOPE (Special Community Oriented Police Enforcement) officers have arrested four people within hours of each other on Friday, Sept. 10, all involving the use of a weapon.

Around 5:25 p.m. SCOPE officers were at a traffic stop at the Way-Low gas station on 2914 W. State St. where they found a loaded handgun. After reviewing the facts of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 37-year-old Shonta Mackey with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and 26-year-old Kenneth Sowells with Obstructing Identification.

Officers then responded to the 1500 block of 13th St. around 7:05 p.m. when they were going to make a traffic stop on a vehicle. Instead, officers saw a passenger exit the vehicle from the front and walk toward a home. The suspect, 19-year-old Jynnqweez Houston, ran from officers before being taken into custody. A Rockford Police K9 found a loaded handgun with a drum magazine. Houston was charged by the State’s Attorney’s Office with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and no FOID.

Finally, SCOPE officers were near the Aragona Nightclub on 300 Kent St. around 11:00 p.m. when they saw a silver sedan leaving the area and at a high speed. Officers eventually found the vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Lincoln Ave. and S. Main St. The three people in the suspect’s vehicle were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The only person in the other vehicle was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Officers found two loaded handguns in the suspect’s vehicle. 28-year-old Desjwa Rambus was charged by the State Attorney’s Office with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Unlawful Use of a Weapon of a Felon.

“Since January, Rockford Police officers have located and recovered 300+ guns,” Chief Carla Redd says. “Our officers are working diligently, both day and night, to get these guns off the streets and out of the hands of offenders.” Chief Redd also stated, “As amazing as that number is, it’s also disturbing to think there are even more guns out there. The Rockford Police Department will continue the full-court press on reducing the number of illegal guns in our community.”

