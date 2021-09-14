Report: Beloit College praised for its Liberal Arts Program

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit College has been named as one of the nation’s best colleges for 2022, according to a U.S. News & World Report.

The report ranks Beloit as the 9th Most Innovative Liberal Arts School, which is the second straight year the liberal arts college ranked in the top-10. The list highlights which schools the public should “watch” because of their cutting-edge approaches to education.

“When it comes to deciding where to go to college, parents can feel confident that their child not only receives an innovative, student-centric education but also feels connected to their future professors before they even set foot on campus,” Beloit College President Scott Bierman says. “And once they get here, they become a part of a transformative community that supports their growth and helps them plan for a bright future.”

Beloit’s Action Plan for its COVID-19 response program helped them earn their rank for 2022. Its Advanced Mentoring Program provides students with academic advisors within hours of depositing, contributing to a strong first-year experience and retention. Additionally, the College’s Career Channels program invites students to join a professional community of peers, faculty, alumni, and outside experts in a field that drives their passions and builds on the transformative residential campus experience.

“We have accomplished a great deal by being proactive and putting bold plans into action,” Bierman says. “By navigating the pandemic successfully, we were able to remind everyone about what makes Beloit College truly one-of-a-kind, leading to one of our most successful enrollment periods to date.”

Beloit’s full college report can be found here.

