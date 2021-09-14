Dakota volleyball dominates in two sets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At Dakota High School, the stands were packed, and the student section was decked out in all things America from head to toe for the Dakota, Pearl City volleyball game.

Both teams came out strong and couldn’t seem to end set one until it finally wrapped up 28-26 with the win-by-two rule In Dakota’s favor. Standouts were Dakota’s Abi Schlueter and Pearl City’s Savanah Brandt, both outside hitters that contributed major points to their respective teams.

After two sets, Dakota defeated Pearl City in 2 sets.

