Noah’s Ark in need of hand, bath towels as a result of cat with distemper

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noah’s Ark is in serious need of hand towels and bath towels after a cat that had distemper spread through the facility’s cattery.

They have lost six kittens to date, all within a day of each other. Once the cat was diagnosed with distemper, they shut down the cattery and started a thorough cleaning. This shut down cat adoptions for at least a week to keep the animals safe and to contain the spread.

Anyone interested in donating can drop off towels at the office. They will also accept gift cards to buy towels.

