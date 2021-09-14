Land of Lincoln barely cracks top half of Happiest U.S. States, according to study

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois was ranked as the 25th Happiest State in the U.S., according to a new study from WalletHub.

The study used several factors to determine the happiest states across the U.S. to promote happiness in the wake of COVID-19. Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life. WalletHub used areas such as depression rates and unemployment rates to help rank the 50 states.

Utah was named the happiest state, followed by Minnesota, Hawaii, California and North Dakota to round out the top five. Oklahoma, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and West Virginia were ranked 46-50 respectively.

Illinois also had the 48th highest long-term unemployment rate nationwide.

The full report can be found here.

