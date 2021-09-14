Klehm Arboretum awarded funding for smartphone tours

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden has been awarded $40,608 in funding as part of the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences FY21 Inspire! Grants for Small Museums program.

Funding will help Klehm with its operation and expansion of its smartphone tours and scavenger hunts. These started in fall 2020 as a pilot program thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. Specifically, funding will help Klehm develop and introduce two mobile platforms that will allow visitors to participate in interactive tours and scavenger hunts for lifelong learning and participatory interpretation. Klehm will also develop content highlighting the features of unique plants and trees found within its living collections.

The project and funding will also help them but tablets that can be checked out from the Visitors Center to allow those without smartphones and/or data plans to participate in tours and scavenger hunts.

