Advertisement

Klehm Arboretum awarded funding for smartphone tours

Funding will help Klehm with its operation and expansion of its smartphone tours and scavenger hunts
Klehm Arboretum Garden Fair
Klehm Arboretum Garden Fair(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden has been awarded $40,608 in funding as part of the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences FY21 Inspire! Grants for Small Museums program.

Funding will help Klehm with its operation and expansion of its smartphone tours and scavenger hunts. These started in fall 2020 as a pilot program thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. Specifically, funding will help Klehm develop and introduce two mobile platforms that will allow visitors to participate in interactive tours and scavenger hunts for lifelong learning and participatory interpretation. Klehm will also develop content highlighting the features of unique plants and trees found within its living collections.

The project and funding will also help them but tablets that can be checked out from the Visitors Center to allow those without smartphones and/or data plans to participate in tours and scavenger hunts.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.
Sheriff: Ogle County toddler died in self-inflicted shooting
14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
One person injured in shooting at New Milford bar
Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigating serious motorcycle accident
Residents and redevelopers looking to revitalize the area when demolition is done.
Brewington Oaks neighbors happy to see it go
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
15-year-old charged in Beloit homicide, arrested at school

Latest News

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce opens new office
Rockford Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce opens new office
Rockford Police SCOPE officers make string of arrests Friday night involving a loaded handgun
Much cooler air has arrived, but it's not here for long.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 9/14/2021
Postal Shoppe in Rockford already sees increase in customers every day.
Shipping companies prepare for holiday shipping struggles