Hispanic Chamber of Commerce opens new office

The Rockford Office will work with both Latinos and other minority groups in the community
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday marked National “Support Latino Businesses day.” To celebrate, the Rockford Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand opening of their new office.

The goal of the chamber is to work with Latino business owners, organizations and municipalities to promote responsible economic development, create jobs, and maintain long term sustainability for local Latino and minority residents.

“The city of Rockford is joining cities from across the country to support Latino Business Day to acknowledge and encourage support for our local Latino businesses,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. “This is really exciting when you look at the start of this Rockford Regional Hispanic Chamber.”

Its new office is located on the Rockford Miracle Mile at 4249 East State St, Rockford.

