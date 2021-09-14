Advertisement

Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview in his office in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s chief prosecutor on Tuesday asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and asked officials to bar him him from leaving the country.

The order filed by Port-au-Prince prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude came on the same day that he had requested Henry meet with him and explain why a key suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse called him twice just hours after the killing.

“There are enough compromising elements ... to prosecute Henry and ask for his outright indictment,” Claude wrote in the order.

A spokesman for Henry could not immediately be reached for comment.

Claude said the calls were made at 4:03 and 4:20 a.m. on July 7, adding that evidence shows the suspect, Joseph Badio, was in the vicinity of Moïse’s home at that time.

Badio once worked for Haiti’s Ministry of Justice and at the government’s anticorruption unit until he was fired in May amid accusations of violating unspecified ethical rules.

In the two-page document, Claude said the calls lasted a total of seven minutes and that Henry was at the Hotel Montana in Port-au-Prince at that time. He also noted that a government official tweeted last month that Henry told him he never spoke with Badio.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
One person injured in shooting at New Milford bar
Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigating serious motorcycle accident
Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.
Sheriff: Ogle County toddler died in self-inflicted shooting
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
15-year-old charged in Beloit homicide, arrested at school
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Woman arrested after accident involving Winnebago County Sheriff’s squad car

Latest News

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID
California Gov. Gavin Newsom equated the recall vote with Trumpism in remarks Monday.
Stay or go? Californians to decide fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
A deputy's body camera video showed the moment one K-9 was shot while law enforcement tried to...
GRAPHIC: Florida K-9s shot in confrontations between deputies and carjacking suspect